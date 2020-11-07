STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh reports 2,410 fresh cases of COVID-19, tests 85 lakh samples

East Godavari has the highest 4,459 active cases while Kurnool the lowest 288. Four districts have less than 1,000 active cases.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

A health worker shows samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the state testing 79,601 samples in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, the total number of COVID-19 confirmatory tests conducted so far has climbed to 85 lakh. Another 2,410 fresh cases emerged taking the aggregate past 8.38 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Friday, the highest number of positives on the day, district-wise, were recorded in East Godavari with 401 persons testing positive followed by 323 in Guntur. The daily surge in infections in the remaining districts reported was less than 300 with the lowest 23 in Kurnool.

With 253 new cases, the overall tally of Chittoor district crossed the 80,000-mark; the cumulative in Guntur and Krishna districts went past 69,000 and 41,000, respectively. 

East Godavari has, so far, reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases 1.18 lakh, while Vizianagaram the lowest (over 39,000).

On the brighter side, 2,452 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state in the same period, taking the total recoveries past 8.09 lakh and leaving  active cases at 21,825. 

Meanwhile, 11 more patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours. Three deaths were reported from Krishna, two each from Guntur and Chittoor and one each from Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa and West Godavari. 

Six districts did not report any new casualty. By recording two to three deaths every day on an average, the Covid toll in Chittoor district is inching closer to the 800 mark.

