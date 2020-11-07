Andhra Pradesh: RIMS Hospital in Ongole goes paperless

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: RIMS Hospital in Ongole has launched e-hospital services and became the first government hospital in the state to go completely paperless.

Case history of every patient can be found out with the help of a unique ID number assigned to them. From outpatient slips to patients’ case sheets and reports, all activities in the hospital have been digitised. Even a patient’s ongoing treatment, his current health status, prescription medicines he/she has been taking and similar details can be found out with ease.

District collector P Bhaskar, on his recent visit to the hospital, registered himself as the first patient after the new system was launched. Praising the GGH for implementing it, he assured them of the administration’s support after the hospital chief requested for 10 more computers.

"The nursing staff will benefit a lot as they would be relieved of the writing part of their jobs. In case a person does not have his Aadhaar with him, the system will generate him a four digit unique Medical Report Number. The next time he visits any hospital, the staff can know his medical history through the MRN," Dr D Sree Ramulu, Ongole GGH Superintendent said.