STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: RIMS Hospital in Ongole goes paperless

District collector P Bhaskar, on his recent visit to the hospital, registered himself as the first patient after the new system was launched.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

RIMS Hospital in Ongole

RIMS Hospital in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: RIMS Hospital in Ongole has launched e-hospital services and became the first government hospital in the state to go completely paperless.  

Case history of every patient can be found out with the help of a unique ID number assigned to them. From outpatient slips to patients’ case sheets and reports, all activities in the hospital have been digitised. Even a patient’s ongoing treatment, his current health status, prescription medicines he/she has been taking and similar details can be found out with ease. 

District collector P Bhaskar, on his recent visit to the hospital, registered himself as the first patient after the new system was launched. Praising the GGH for implementing it, he assured them of the administration’s support after the hospital chief requested for 10 more computers. 

"The nursing staff will benefit a lot as they would be relieved of the writing part of their jobs. In case a person does not have his Aadhaar with him, the system will generate him a four digit unique Medical Report Number. The next time he visits any hospital, the staff can know his medical history through the MRN," Dr D Sree Ramulu, Ongole GGH Superintendent said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RIMS Hospital
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp