Complete Polavaram, Veligonda projects as per deadline: Andhra Pradesh minister P Anil Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar directed the department officials to complete the works of Polavaram Irrigation Project and Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project as per the stipulated timeline.

He took stock of the progress of both the projects on Friday and reviewed the status of both civil works and rehabilitation and resettlement of project displaced families. The officials informed the minister that the de-watering of flood water logged in spill channel of Polavaram project would begin on November 15.

Though the project site was flooded, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has continued the works.

About 4 TMC of water was logged in spill channel area. The agency has completed 3.1 lakh cubic metres of concrete works related to both spill channel and spillway. About 1,94 lakh cubic metres of concrete work related to spillway has also been completed.