Taiwan team agrees to invest in YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), Chennai, Director General Ben Wang, leading a delegation of representatives of several Taiwanese firms, participated in the Taiwan-AP business roundtable held under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Friday.

Taiwanese companies such as Foxlink, Greentech Industries, Apache Footwear, Intelligent SEZ, Foxconn, Applied Materials and PSA Walsin participated. Underscoring the need for close ties between India and Taiwan, the minister said that AP can play a key role in strengthening the relations.

The Industries Minister assured to set up a dedicated Taiwan Desk under the aegis of YSR AP ONE business enablement centre under the Industries department and nominate a special representative of AP in Taiwan to coordinate areas of mutual interest.

Ben Wang agreed to extend support for the development of YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Kopparthy in Kadapa district.The roundtable also focussed on attracting electronic component manufacturers to AP, thereby enhancing value addition and deepening the industry ecosystem.

The minister mooted creation of a hi-tech hub for manufacturing bicycles and e-bikes catering for domestic as well as export markets. A joint statement by Ben Wang and Goutham Reddy identified five key areas of collaboration.

Later in the day, Ben Wang called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During the meeting, areas of mutual collaboration were identified for the benefit of the State.