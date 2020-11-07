Visakhapatnam civic body serves notices on former mayor Sabbam Hari, three others over encroachment

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) planning officials have served yet another notice on former mayor and TDP leader Sabbam Hari and three others with regard to encroachment on APSEB colony park area at Seethammadhara here.

The GVMC initiated action following a complaint lodged by residents that the park land was encroached upon for construction of buildings. During verification of the building, it was found that Sabbam Hari encroached upon the park site with an extent of 212 sq yds.

Subsequently, the construction on encroached land was demolished. The officials said the fresh notice was served on Thursday after they found, during the enquiry, that even buildings were constructed on the encroached land of the park.

As per the norms, notices were issued on four buildings owners as per law. GVMC chief city planner Vidyullatha said there was no pick and choose policy. "If there is violation, the accused are liable to face action," she said.