A PD with a commitment to serve society

Ramanna, a PD in the social welfare residential junior college at Badangi village in Vizianagaram, hails from Dandugopalapuram village in Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  This physical director (PD) in a social welfare residential junior college leaves a mark wherever he works. From donating land to libraries for the benefit of students, to construction of playgrounds and daises, Nagiripenta Ramanna contributes to the development of the place he works.

he library at Dandugopalapuram
in Srikakulam district

Ramanna, a PD in the social welfare residential junior college at Badangi village in Vizianagaram, hails from Dandugopalapuram village in Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam. Ramanna said he was inspired by T Munivenkatappa, a sub-collector  who worked in Tekkali in 1968 and helped him in need. “His advice to me is to help the society in whatever manner I can and I am following his footsteps,’’ the PD said.

Ramanna, whose wife is also a government teacher, said that they decided to contribute some amount to social service activities from their salary. As a beginning, he constructed Dhyana Mandir and installed a white marble idol of Goddess Saraswati at Dandugopalapuram high school, where he studied, at a cost of Rs2.8 lakh and dedicated the structure to Munivenkatappa from whom he was inspired.

Starting social service activities from 1993 soon after getting the job, Ramanna cleared the bushes and levelled the playground at Kopperla in Vizianagaram with his own funds where he was posted as a PD for the first time. 

Land worth Rs1 cr donated for two rural libraries

He constructed a dais at Saluru APSWR Junior College at a cost of Rs20,000 and developed a mini-park at a cost of Rs20,000 in 1997. A dais was also constructed at Kanchili APSWR Junior College at a cost of Rs50,000 in 2002. Similarly, he set up an iron fencing at a cost of Rs30,000 at Badangi APSWR Junior College and also levelled the playground with his funds.

“I manage to survive with some amount and donate a little more for the social service activities, exclusively for the development of education,’’ Ramanna told TNIE. “He also donated land and constructed a library at Dandugopalapuram about seven years ago,’’ said Prof Bendi Rama Raju. Ramanna also donated land for library at Kotturu five years ago for the benefit of unemployed youth in the village. The land donated by Ramanna for construction of libraries is worth Rs1 crore now, Prof Rama Raju said.

Inspired by sub-collector
N Ramanna, a PD in a social welfare residential junior college at Badangi, got inspired by T Muni- venkatapa, a sub-collector  who worked in Tekkali in 1968 and helped him in need

