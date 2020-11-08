STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra cab driver’s daughter beats all odds to crack IIT

School headmaster spots her talent and gives Rs 1 lakh to Swati towards her IIT admission, her next goal is to become an IAS officer

Published: 08th November 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

K Swati with her father Ramu in Visakhapatnam | G satyanarayana

By G Janardhan Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There are many success stories which inspire others. Here is K Swati, whose hard work and commitment, have won against penury. She has made her parents, school and teachers proud as she became the first student from her school to get admission in IIT Patna. 

Swati, daughter of a cab driver, overcame initial hurdles just because of unstinted support from her parents, particularly father Ramu. Ramu, along with his wife, shifted to Vizag from Pachipenta near Saluru in Vizianagaram in search of livelihood 20 years ago.

He started as a construction worker and though he was hardly able to make both ends meet, he decided to continue his children’s education. Later, he began driving an auto. Around the same time he shifted to Madhurawada from Kancharapalem and started driving a cab. He then admitted Swati to class 6 in Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School and it is where her talent was spotted by physics teacher Murthy and headmaster Raja Babu. 

Swati said the support she received from her teachers and headmaster was immense and it was their guidance that helped her sharpen her academic skills. She said she knew her parents were toiling hard for her education and she has to make them proud by excelling in every exam.

After scoring 10/10 grade in class 10, Swati set her sights on IIT. Though she was selected for IIIT, the headmaster persuaded her to do Intermediate. Raja Babu not only advised her to do Intermediate, but also got her admitted to a private college for which he along with some teachers pooled money to pay her fees. Raja Babu said the school correspondent and a former police officer TSR Prasad also contributed `25,000 for her admission. 

“Swati lived up to our expectations whether it was in school or in college,’’ he said. The school headmaster again came to her rescue and gave `1 lakh to Swati towards her fees for IIT admission. He said there was abundant talent in the countryside and he was doing his bit to ensure that talent like Swati should not fade away for want of money.

Swati said she got CSE in IIT Patna and counselling for admissions will begin soon. She said though she mostly depended on textbooks in school, it helped her understand and gain knowledge in all subjects. However, it was in college she learnt competitive skills where she started studying reference books apart from textbooks. 

Ramu said he could not study though he wanted to do so. “At least I want my children to study well,” he said. Swati said she was very happy and has no words to express as she was moving in the right path to achieve her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Making her parents proud

Swati said she wants to appear for civil services after B.Tech. Her confidence was strikingly noticeable in her voice when she said she was sure she would overcome obstacles to reach her goal with dedication and hard work. “This is the only way I can repay or express my gratitude to my parents and also teachers, who reposed immense confidence in me.” 

