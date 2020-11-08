Report on two new Andhra districts to be submitted next week

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The district authorities have expedited the process of formation of two new districts–Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram. The officials are preparing a report to submit it to the State government next week.

Eluru Range DIG KV Mohana Rao on Saturday held a video conference with police officials on the infrastructure in police stations and vacant lands under the purview of police department in twin Godavari districts.

Recently, the Sub-Collector held a review meeting on the available infrastructure in Rajamahendravaram. At present, Kakinada is the headquarters of East Godavari district. It will continue to remain the same.

Two new two districts -- Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram would be formed as part of the State government’s move to make all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies as districts. According to the officials, the present Sub-Collector office will be converted into the Collectorate. There is also a proposal to acquire five acres of land at the Dowleswaram irrigation complex to construct the Collectorate.