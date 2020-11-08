Take steps to supply sand at low price, urges CREDAI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) sought Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps for supplying sand at a low price.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, CREDAI AP Chapter chairman K Subba Raju welcomed the State Cabinet approval for the new sand policy, under which auction will be held to the limited sand reaches.

He said that during the previous government regime, sand was supplied at Rs 225 per tonne, but after the YSRC came to power, it has been increased to Rs 375 per tonne, including additional charges for transportation. The construction sector in the State has been crippled due to various reasons, he added.

“Several ongoing projects in the State were left incomplete as several labourers left for their home towns due to lack of employment during the Covid-induced lockdown. Keeping this in view, the government should extend support to the construction sector,” Subba Raju stated. “If the government reduces sand price, it will benefit the construction and other allied sectors. This apart, the government should also focus on supplying sand without any interruptions to revive the construction sector which is reeling under crisis,” CREDAI president Ch Sudhakar.

