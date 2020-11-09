Backward Classes will never believe Chandrababu Naidu: YSRC MLC Janga Krishna Murthy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Backward Classes (BCs) will neither believe TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu nor forget his atrocious rule, YSRC MLC Janga Krishna Murthy on Sunday said that eligible beneficiaries are availing the full benefits of the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRC government.

He slammed Naidu for neglecting the BCs during the previous TDP rule.

“It is unfortunate that he is concerned about the BCs welfare while in the Opposition. Though he has started giving prominent roles to the BC leaders in his party, the BCs will never trust him,” the MLC claimed.

Naidu utilises the BCs only for election purposes and forgets about them after coming to power.

​Unlike Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the backward sections.

The Chief Minister has established 56 BC Corporations and appointed over 600 directors, he pointed out.