STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Backward Classes will never believe Chandrababu Naidu: YSRC MLC Janga Krishna Murthy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu utilises the Backward Classes only for election purposes and forgets about them after coming to power, the MLC said.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Backward Classes (BCs) will neither believe TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu nor forget his atrocious rule, YSRC MLC Janga Krishna Murthy on Sunday said that eligible beneficiaries are availing the full benefits of the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRC government. 

He slammed Naidu for neglecting the BCs during the previous TDP rule. 

“It is unfortunate that he is concerned about the BCs welfare while in the Opposition. Though he has started giving prominent roles to the BC leaders in his party, the BCs will never trust him,” the MLC claimed. 

Naidu utilises the BCs only for election purposes and forgets about them after coming to power. 

​Unlike Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the backward sections. 

The Chief Minister has established 56 BC Corporations and appointed over 600 directors, he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC government
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp