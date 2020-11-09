STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Decision on darshan for senior citizens at Tirupati temple after 'Unlock 6.0'

The Executive Officer spoke to 29 pilgrim callers from across the country and answered their queries and received their feedback and suggestions.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said that a decision on providing darshan for elderly persons at Tirumala temple will be taken after Unlock 6.0 guidelines to be issued by the Centre.

Speaking to pilgrim callers during Dial your EO programme held at Annamaiah Bhavan here on Sunday, the EO said “As Unlock 6.0 guidelines are awaited, no decision has been taken as of now with regard to providing darshan for elderly persons.”

The EO spoke to 29 pilgrim callers from across the country and answered their queries and received their feedback and suggestions. 

Most of the callers appealed to the EO to revive arjitha sevas and darshan for the elderly persons, pregnant women and children below 12 years of age. 

A few callers lauded the TTD and SVBC for telecasting Sundarakanda, Bhagavad Gita and Virata Parva Parayanams during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Jawahar Reddy said that Covid-19 protocols are strictly being followed at Tirumala. He also explained the arrangements made for the upcoming festivals -- Deepavali Asthanam on November 14, Nagula Chavithi on November 18 and Pushpa Yagam on November 21.

Seer offers prayers 

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, accompanied by junior pontiff Swatmanandendra Saraswati, offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple on Sunday.  

On their arrival at Mahadwaram of Lord Venkateswara temple, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy received them. 

