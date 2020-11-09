STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawan from Andhra Pradesh among four soldiers martyred in Jammu & Kashmir encounter

Jawan Cheekala Praveen Kumar Reddy was among the three jawans and an army officer killed on Sunday in one of the fiercest encounters in J&K this year in which three terrorists were also neutralised

Published: 09th November 2020 02:05 PM

Jawan Cheekala Praveen Kumar Reddy. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A jawan from Reddyvaripalle in Irala mandal of Chittoor district was martyred in Sunday's encounter in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

A pall of gloom descended on Reddyvaripalle following the death of Praveen, 37, who was the only son of Prathap Reddy and Sugunamma. Inspired by many others, Praveen has joined the Indian Army 18 years ago in Madras Regiment-18. He is survived by a wife, an eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

Praveen who used to visit his hometown during his holidays spent his time with friends and family members in a very jovial way, locals recalled, adding that the martyred jawan inspired many youngsters in the village and other areas in the mandal to join the defence services.

Praveen's family members were expecting him to visit his hometown for Sankranti in January next year.

