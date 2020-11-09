STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second COVID-19 serosurveillance underway in Andhra Pradesh

As per the results of the first survey, 19.7 per cent of the population in Andhra Pradesh have developed antibodies to protect them against COVID-19.

A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19. (File Photo | PTI) 

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The medical and health department of the state has kicked off second serosurveillance to ascertain the prevalence of coronavirus among citizens, and form strategies to tackle the situation.While the first survey was conducted in two phases, all the 13 districts of the state are being surveyed at once in the second.

“We have started collecting samples from all the 13 districts in a single phase this time. It will take another three to four days to complete the process,” commissioner for health Katamneni Bhaskar told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

In the first phase of the first serosurveillance, 3,500 samples were collected from Krishna, East Godavari, Nellore and Anantapur each. The number of samples collected was increased to 5,000 in the second phase conducted in the remaining nine districts. 

Serosurveillance estimates the presence of antibodies against an infectious disease and measures a population’s immunity to it. Reiterating what he had said while declaring the results of first survey (conducted between August 5 and 15, and August 26 and 31), Bhaskar said people need not to worry if more people with antibodies are found in the second survey. 

“More people with prevalence of antibodies means less number of Covid-19 cases in future.” 

This time the department has decided to collect 4,500 samples from each district. As per the results of the first survey, 19.7 per cent of the population in the state have developed antibodies to protect them against Covid-19.

Parameters with regard to sample collection from men/women, urban/rural areas, containment zones/non-containment zones, people with comorbidity and high risk population have not been changed. “These are fixed parameters which do not change as they cover all types of population.” 

When asked if more samples would be collected from rural areas considering that more number of Covid-19 cases were being reported from there, Bhaskar explained: “Yes, there has been a shift, but it is not that severe that would require changes in the parameters. A set number of samples is collected from each category and we are sticking to those numbers.”

Though the official date for the announcement of the final result is yet to be disclosed, but the same can be expected in a fortnight of the completion of the sample collection process on the basis of days taken to announce the results of the first serosurvey. “We do not want to rush and put pressure on our officials and staff. The results have to be accurate and so as much time as needed will be given to them,” the health commissioner added.

No change in parameters

