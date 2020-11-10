STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight districts of Andhra Pradesh record less than 100 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Meanwhile, 1,549 patients getting cured from the infection in the same period brought down active cases to 21,235.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

A health worker shows samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As eight of the 13 districts reported less than 100 new COVID-19 infections, Andhra Pradesh on Monday saw its aggregate grow by 1,392. East Godavari recorded the highest 341 cases, followed by 243 in West Godavari; the one-day spike in Kurnool district was the lowest 36.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 61,050 samples getting tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am took the tests conducted so far past 87 lakh. 

Meanwhile, 1,549 patients getting cured from the infection in the same period brought down active cases to 21,235. Overall, more than 8.16 lakh persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered in the state.

The recovery rate in the state is now 96.68 per cent. The active cases in seven districts are less than 1,000 with the lowest in Kurnool (290) and the highest in East Godavari (4,630). Krishna district has 3,266 active cases followed by 2,739 in Guntur.  

Meanwhile, 11 patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours with Krishna district alone contributing five deaths. Two casualties were reported from Kadapa and one each from East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Viskhapatnam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh COVID
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp