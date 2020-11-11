ACB conducts raids at Krishna University registrar office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise raid on the registrar office of Krishna University (KRU) in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

According to the ACB officials, a petition has been filed against Krishna University registrar K Krishna Reddy three months ago at the ACB headquarters that he committed several irregularities during his tenure and his recruitment was also against the rules. The ACB officials said that they have formally launched an inquiry against him for various irregularities during his tenure.

“We are examining the records. Krishna Reddy started working as a registrar on a deputation basis for a period of one year, but there are allegations that he illegally extended that period to three years. We are looking for other evidences,” the officials said.