ANdhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses TDP of aiding accused in Nandyal suicide case

Listing the government’s initiatives for the welfare of minorities, Jagan referred to the Nandyal incident and said he did not think twice about taking action against the policemen.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday charged the Opposition TDP with securing bail for the two policemen who were suspended and arrested in connection with the suicide of auto driver Abdul Salaam’s family in Nandyal.The Chief Minister made the accusation while speaking at the virtual celebrations on the occasion of Minorities Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. 

Listing the government’s initiatives for the welfare of minorities, Jagan referred to the Nandyal incident and said he did not think twice about taking action against the policemen. “We are not discriminating when it comes to delivering justice,” he asserted.“While we acted stringently against the policemen, the saddest thing to happen immediately was that this gentleman, who served as a Chief Minister, had engaged a lawyer, who is his party worker, to secure bail for the policemen,” Jagan said, adding that the lawyer, Vedurla Ramachandra Rao, worked as a nominee director for the State Kapu Welfare Development Corporation in 2015, and is a member of the TDP State committee. Jagan further showed documents to prove the lawyer was an member of the TDP.

As soon as the bail petition was filed, the court granted it. “Our influence before them (opposition) is not proving to be enough. The court granted bail. But we did not stop fighting, and filed a bail cancellation petition in a higher court,” the Chief Minister said.Without directly mentioning former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said those who are taking to Twitter and Zoom to boast about their concern for minorities never cared for them when they were in power.

