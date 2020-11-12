Ongole Government General Hospital staff behind ambulance fraud

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Class IV employees of the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) forced relatives of Covid-19 victims to shell out exorbitant amounts to transport bodies from the hospital, according to the inquiry committee that probed allegations of a ‘gang’ charging hefty fares for ambulances.

Over the past few months, several relatives of Covid-19 victims said ambulance owners were fleecing them to transport bodies from the hospital and to perform the last rites on behalf of the family. Following this, the GGH medical superintendent appointed a four-member inquiry committee to conduct a probe. The committee — comprising CS RMO, psychiatry, SPM-wing medical officers and the GGH nursing superintendent — started its inquiry, while the Vigilance department simultaneously began a probe.

According to sources, the inquiry committee found that a few Class IV employees bought ambulances in the names of their relatives and were operating them from the GGH. They colluded with a few owners of private ambulances and became a syndicate, the sources said.Upon hearing of a Covid-19 patient’s death at the GGH, these Class IV employees would contact the relatives of the deceased and give them the rates at which they would transport the body from the hospital.

Panel to submit report soon

They would also prevent other ambulance owners from doing the job, and force the families of the deceased to agree to their hefty fares, even for short distances, the sources said. The GGH has two ‘Maha Prasthanam’ ambulances for free transportation of bodies, but the private ambulance owners would force the bereaved families to use their vehicles at exorbitant prices. The enquiry committee reportedly found that one contract/ outsourced employee, along with a few other staff, played a key role in cheating customers. The committee is set to submit its report soon.

When contacted, Dr D Sree Ramulu, medical superintendent of the GGH, said, “We have not yet received the inquiry committee’s report, but heard the inquiry has been completed. After receiving the report, we will take stringent action against those responsible. Meanwhile, we appeal to the public to utilise the free services of the two ‘Maha Prasthanam’ vehicles.”