STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole Government General Hospital staff behind ambulance fraud

Over the past few months, several relatives of Covid-19 victims said ambulance owners were fleecing them to transport bodies from the hospital and to perform the last rites on behalf of the family.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance, healthcare worker

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Class IV employees of the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) forced relatives of Covid-19 victims to shell out exorbitant amounts to transport bodies from the hospital, according to the inquiry committee that probed allegations of a ‘gang’ charging hefty fares for ambulances.

Over the past few months, several relatives of Covid-19 victims said ambulance owners were fleecing them to transport bodies from the hospital and to perform the last rites on behalf of the family. Following this, the GGH medical superintendent appointed a four-member inquiry committee to conduct a probe. The committee — comprising CS RMO, psychiatry, SPM-wing medical officers and the GGH nursing superintendent — started its inquiry, while the Vigilance department simultaneously began a probe.

According to sources, the inquiry committee found that a few Class IV employees bought ambulances in the names of their relatives and were operating them from the GGH. They colluded with a few owners of private ambulances and became a syndicate, the sources said.Upon hearing of a Covid-19 patient’s death at the GGH, these Class IV employees would contact the relatives of the deceased and give them the rates at which they would transport the body from the hospital. 

Panel to submit report soon

They would also prevent other ambulance owners from doing the job, and force the families of the deceased to agree to their hefty fares, even for short distances, the sources said. The GGH has two ‘Maha Prasthanam’ ambulances for free transportation of bodies, but the private ambulance owners would force the bereaved families to use their vehicles at exorbitant prices. The enquiry committee reportedly found that one contract/ outsourced employee, along with a few other staff, played a key role in cheating customers. The committee is set to submit its report soon.

When contacted, Dr D Sree Ramulu, medical superintendent of the GGH, said, “We have not yet received the inquiry committee’s report, but heard the inquiry has been completed. After receiving the report, we will take stringent action against those responsible. Meanwhile, we appeal to the public to utilise the free services of the two ‘Maha Prasthanam’ vehicles.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole Government General Hospital  Ambulance fraud
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp