CM Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks report on Contributory Pension Scheme employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive report on the employees under Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), including 52,000 employees of the APSRTC.

Reviewing the issues pertaining to CPS and contract employees in government departments, the Chief Minister said though a number of GOs were issued with regard to contract employees welfare by the previous government, none of them were implemented.

Only after YSRC government came to power, those GOs are being implemented.

He said even the Minimum Time Scale (MTS) for the contract employees was implemented by the YSRC government only.

​Pointing out at the legal issues involved in the regularisation of contract employees, he directed the officials concerned to come out with modalites for economic betterment of the contract employees without giving scope for any legal problems.

Apprising the Chief Minister on all details pertaining to CPS, officials said Cabinet Sub Committee on CPS has examined the reports submitted by the committee of secretaries of various departments headed by the Chief Secretary and the Tucker Committee.

According to them, a total of 1,98,221 employees including 1,78,705 government employees, 3,295 grant-in-aid employees, 16,221 university and educational institutions employees are under the CPS at present.