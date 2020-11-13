Cost of COVID-19 tests reduced to Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the increased availability of coronavirus testing kits and reduction in the cost of both RNA extraction and RT-PCR kits, the State government on Thursday reduced the cost of Covid-19 tests at private laboratories.

Samples (including pooled ones) sent by the government will be tested at Rs 800 each, while individuals who approach National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be charged Rs 1,000 per test. These rates include all charges (test cost, VTM, PPE), a Government Order said.

In August, the government reduced the cost of testing of each government-sent sample from Rs 2,400 to Rs 1,600, while the rate for public walk-in samples was reduced from Rs 2,900 to Rs 1,900.

In all, the cost of Covid-19 confirmatory tests at private laboratories has been slashed by more than 50 per cent since private labs were allowed to conduct the tests.