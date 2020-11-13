Daily COVID-19 count comes down to 1,728 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight districts in the state reported less than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, keeping the overall daily count below 1,800. While the total number of new cases on Wednesday stood at 1,732, the daily count slightly declined to 1,728 on Thursday.

All the 13 districts in the State recorded less than 300 new cases in the last 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The number of fatalities also came down to single digit as only nine deaths were reported in the State.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 77,000 more samples were tested, taking the total to 89.4 lakh in the State.

East Godavari reported the highest number of 290 new cases, followed by West Godavari with 239. Apart from the twin Godavari districts, three districts recorded more than 200 cases, contributing to more than 50 per cent of the daily count. Kurnool, once again, reported the lowest number of 36 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,777 people got discharged from hospitals in the State, taking the total recoveries cross the 8.22-lakh mark. In seven districts, the number of active cases is less than 900. East Godavari continued to top the list with the highest number of 4,900 active cases.

After several months, the daily fatalities came down to single digit. Of the total nine deaths, three were reported from Chittoor, two from Krishna and one each from Anantapur, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur. Chittoor continued to top the list with 804 Covid deaths. No deaths were reported in Vizianagaram for the past few days and its Covid toll remained at 230.