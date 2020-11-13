STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Daily COVID-19 count comes down to 1,728 in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, 1,777 people got discharged from hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total recoveries cross the 8.22-lakh mark.

Published: 13th November 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect samples from students of MGM High School in Tirupati on Thursday for Covid-19 test.

Health workers collect samples from students of MGM High School in Tirupati on Thursday for Covid-19 test. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight districts in the state reported less than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, keeping the overall daily count below 1,800. While the total number of new cases on Wednesday stood at 1,732, the daily count slightly declined to 1,728 on Thursday.  

All the 13 districts in the State recorded less than 300 new cases in the last 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The number of fatalities also came down to single digit as only nine deaths were reported in the State.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 77,000 more samples were tested, taking the total to 89.4 lakh in the State. 

East Godavari reported the highest number of 290 new cases, followed by West Godavari with 239. Apart from the twin Godavari districts, three districts recorded more than 200 cases, contributing to more than 50 per cent of the daily count. Kurnool, once again, reported the lowest number of 36 cases. 

Meanwhile, 1,777 people got discharged from hospitals in the State, taking the total recoveries cross the 8.22-lakh mark. In seven districts, the number of active cases is less than 900. East Godavari continued to top the list with the highest number of 4,900 active cases. 

After several months, the daily fatalities came down to single digit. Of the total nine deaths, three were reported from Chittoor, two from Krishna and one each from Anantapur, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur. Chittoor continued to top the list with 804 Covid deaths. No deaths were reported in Vizianagaram for the past few days and its Covid toll remained at 230.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp