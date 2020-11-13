More rains predicted, likely to play spoilsport during Diwali celebrations in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/NELLORE: Rains are set to further dampen the festive spirit ahead of Diwali, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across several parts of the state in the next two days. On Thursday, heavy rains lashed Nellore, leaving major parts of the city submerged.

Under the influence of the Northeast Monsoon, which is vigorous over the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places across the State on Friday, and at one or two places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema regions on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The IMD warned of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the coastal districts on Friday. On Saturday, the Rayalaseema region and isolated places in the south coastal districts are likely to witness thunderstorms and heavy rains. The prediction for Sunday and Monday is similar.

Restrictions on the sale of fireworks (other than green crackers) and restricted timings to burst them in view of the Covid-19 outbreak have already dampened the spirit of the public and traders ahead of Diwali.

Since Wednesday evening, intermittent rains lashed Nellore, inundating several low-lying areas and forcing people to wade through knee-deep water. Rainwater entered colonies in the outskirts, such as Chandrababu Nagar, Kothur, Sramik Nagar, Ramakotaiah Nagar, YSR Nagar, Bujabuja Nellore and Sundaraiah Colony, and two railway underbridges in the city were submerged. The Magunta Layout and Atmakur Bus Stand underbridges were also filled with water.

“The situation in our colony is the same every November as there is no proper drainage system,” said Vankaradari Srinivasulu, a resident of Sundaraiah Colony. Officials and workers of the Nellore Municipal Corporation are focusing on field-level sanitation and clearing clogged drains and canals.

As per official data, 10.6 cm of rainfall was recorded in Nellore city on Thursday, while Dagadarthi mandal received 16.8 cm, the highest in the district. Muthukur and Thotapalli Gudur mandals received 14 cm of rainfall, while Venkatachalam received 11.5 cm, Bogole received 12 cm and Vinjamur 10 cm.

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu monitored the situation in Nellore district and asked the public to contact the District Emergency Operations Centre’s (DEOC) toll free number 1077 for complaints regarding inundation. He visited Bujabuja Nellore village secretariat and observed the situation there.

In Chittoor district, Tirupati, Srikalahasti and a few other regions received moderate to heavy rains.

Overcast skies were the order of the day in Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, the twin Godavari districts and the three north coastal districts. Light to moderate rainfall was reported in parts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts.

According to weathermen, till 8:30 am on Thursday, Avanigadda in Krishna district received 10 cm of rainfall, Kandukur in Prakasam district received 9 cm, and Bapatla and Repalle in Guntur district received 6 cm and 5 cm respectively. Between 1 and 3 cm of rainfall was reported from different places across the state.

Almost all tanks and canals in Nellore full

“There is no human or crop loss in the district with the rainfall over the last 24 hours. Almost all tanks and canals are full, and people in low-lying areas have to be alert. We had already alerted the Irrigation, Revenue and police staff to work together to shift people from low-lying regions to shelter homes,” Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said.

The situation in Prakasam district was similar, with Ongole, Kothapatnam, Kandukur, Tangutur and a few other mandals receiving heavy rainfall. Several low-lying areas were inundated till Thursday evening.