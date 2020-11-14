Coronavirus tests breach 90 lakh-mark in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of Covid-19 tests in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 90 lakh-mark and stood at 90,21,225 on Friday. As many as 80,737 Covid tests, including 25,222 Rapid Antigen tests, were conducted in the State in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Friday.

With another 1,593 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in the State increased to 8,51,298. The number of recoveries rose to 8,24,189 with another 2,178 patients discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals in the State. The Covid toll increased to 6,847 with 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. At present, the number of active cases in the State stood at 20,262.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, East Godavari recorded the highest number of 259 cases, followed by Chittoor with 225, Guntur and Krishna with 202 each. Six of the 13 districts in the State reported below hundred cases, with Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 42 cases.

East Godavari continued to top the list in the overall Covid count with 1,20,050 cases, followed by West Godavari with 89,855, Chittoor with 81,791, Guntur with 70,596 and Anantapur with 66,023. Vizianagaram reported the lowest number of 40,192 cases. At present, Kurnool got the lowest number of 296 active Covid cases, followed by Vizianagaram with 357. The highest number of 5,192 active cases are in East Godavari, followed by Krishna with 2,956, Guntur with 2,391 and West Godavari with 2,292.

Of the total 10 new fatalities, Krishna accounted for three, Visakhapatnam two, Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Vizianagaram and West Godavari one each. Chittoor continued to top the table in Covid toll with 805, followed by Guntur with 636, East Godavari with 623, Krishna with 605, Prakasam with 575, Anantapur with 577 and Visakhapatnam with 523. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 231 fatalities.