Exports hike shrimp prices in Andhra Pradesh

D Surendra Kumar

Express News Service

NELLORE: After a gap of three months, resumption of exports of acqua products in October has resulted in a robust increase in prices of shrimp, much to the relief of farmers in the district.

Around 55,000 farmers are currently engaged in aquaculture in 1.05 lakh acres across Nellore district. Input costs have also increased between Rs 4.7 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per hectare.

The price for 30 count of shrimp has increased from Rs 430 to Rs 495 per kg, while the prices of 40 count of shrimp have increased to Rs 405 from Rs 340 per kg.

Similarly, the prices of 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 counts of shrimp have increased to Rs 365 from Rs 310 per kg, to Rs 325 from Rs 280 per kg, from Rs 250 to Rs 295 per kg, to Rs 265 from Rs 230 per kg, to Rs 245 from Rs 220 per kg, and from Rs 210 t o Rs 235 per kg, respectively.

“The prices of shrimp in the open market have increased between Rs 30 and Rs 60 per kg following resumption of exports to the US and EU from the district,” U Ravi Kumar, a farmer from Indukurpeta mandal in Nellore district, said. Meanwhile, some farmers have started cultivating shrimp and fish in the same ponds.

Initially, the mixed cultivation began with Roopchand fish, which grows between 70 and 100 gm per month. “We would get more profits for our produce by exporting the same abroad compared to local markets. We are getting orders from K’taka and TN. But we prefer exporting the produce to foreign countries—we get lucrative returns,” a farmer said.