STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Exports hike shrimp prices in Andhra Pradesh

Around 55,000 farmers are currently engaged in aquaculture in 1.05 lakh acres across Nellore district. Input costs have also increased between Rs 4.7 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per hectare.

Published: 14th November 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: After a gap of three months, resumption of exports of acqua products in October has resulted in a robust increase in prices of shrimp, much to the relief of farmers in the district.

Around 55,000 farmers are currently engaged in aquaculture in 1.05 lakh acres across Nellore district. Input costs have also increased between Rs 4.7 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per hectare.

The price for 30 count of shrimp has increased from Rs 430 to Rs 495 per kg, while the prices of 40 count of shrimp have increased to Rs 405 from Rs 340 per kg.

Similarly, the prices of 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 counts of shrimp have increased to Rs 365 from Rs 310 per kg, to Rs 325 from Rs 280 per kg, from Rs 250 to Rs 295 per kg, to Rs 265 from Rs 230 per kg, to Rs 245 from Rs 220 per kg, and from Rs 210 t o Rs 235 per kg, respectively.

“The prices of shrimp in the open market have increased between Rs 30 and Rs 60 per kg following resumption of exports to the US and EU from the district,” U Ravi Kumar, a farmer from Indukurpeta mandal in Nellore district, said. Meanwhile, some farmers have started cultivating shrimp and fish in the same ponds.

Initially, the mixed cultivation began with Roopchand fish, which grows between 70 and 100 gm per month. “We would get more profits for our produce by exporting the same abroad compared to local markets. We are getting orders from K’taka and TN. But we prefer exporting the produce to foreign countries—we get lucrative returns,” a farmer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh prawns
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp