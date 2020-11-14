TDP sees loot in sand trade, seeks white paper for 1.5 yrs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has accused the ruling YSRC MLAs, MPs and their henchmen of committing unchecked irregularities in sand mining and transportation, thereby causing huge loss of revenue to the State exchequer.

He demanded that the State government publish a white paper on the facts of how much revenue it had garnered from sand mining, sale and transportation and also from the seigniorage all over the State in the past 17 months.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, the TDP leader said that the latest sand policy was nothing but a cover for the YSRC ulterior plan to loot sand systematically.

No Central agency would come forward to do sand mining under the present suffocating and stifling atmosphere under the YSRC regime. Everybody knows how Jagan and company have been robbing the State of all its natural resources without bringing any revenue to the government.

Consequently, no projects and nor works were being taken up in the public and private sectors, he alleged.

Chowdary deplored that the construction industry in the State collapsed after the YSRC came to power.

Construction workers were thrown on the roads with no work. The government did not bother to give them relief assistance from out of their Rs 1,200 crore welfare fund during the COVID-19 crisis.

The sand rates have increased from Rs 180 to Rs 525 per tonne for boatmen societies. All this was being done to help the YSRC henchmen and leaders to loot more from sand mining, he said.

Polavaram project was stopped due to narrow YSRC policies, Chowdary said.