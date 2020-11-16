Four missing girls traced, reunited with parents

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district police managed to trace and reunite four girls with their parents within four hours of their disappearance. In Podili town of Prakasam district, the parents of four minor girls had admonished them not to spend long hours with their mobile phones. Incidentally, the girls were also attending online classes. On being reproved, the girls left their homes without their parents’ knowledge.

As the worried parents filed a complaint with the police, cops launched a search operation to trace the girls.Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal alerted all the police officers, instructing them to trace the missing students. The Ongole Command Control Centre also alerted all the police stations in the district.

“High-end technology was used to track the movement of the missing girls and they were finally located in Vinukonda of Guntur district,” said Podili DSP K Prakasa Rao. On finding the girls at Vinukonda, the police reunited them with their parents in Podili after counselling them.

In the search operation, the skills of Podili police station technical assistant Bharat Kumar proved crucial, as he employed the latest technology to track the movements of the missing children. “Kumar underwent 15 days of training recently in the technology adoption centre, Ongole, which is a part of the prestigious TATA (Trainings and Activities for Technology Adoption) project taken up by the SP,” the DSP said.