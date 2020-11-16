Three youths marooned on rock during picnic at Vizag beach rescued after six-hour ordeal

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A picnic to Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam turned into a nightmare for three youths from the city who were marooned on a rock before finally being rescued.

Police said a group of seven youths went to Yarada beach on Sunday evening. They ventured into the sea and climbed a 10-metre long rock. Meanwhile, there was a sudden increase in sea currents and the waves started engulfing the rock.

Though four of them managed to reach the shore safely, three others were trapped on the rock. The panic-stricken youths spent nearly six hours waiting for help. Their friends who reached the shore safely immediately informed the New Port police who in turn alerted the fire department and marine police.

Rescue teams and expert swimmers were pressed into service to save the trapped youths. After prolonged efforts, the youths were rescued around 1.30 am on Monday. They were identified as Konda Naveen (20), Bheesetti (20), and K Sravan (20).

As a member of the navy had recently drowned after a visit to the beach, officials spent anxious moments. However, they heaved a sigh of relief as the three youths were rescued safely. Police said there will be high tides during full moon and new moon days and visitors to the beach should be extra cautious on those days.