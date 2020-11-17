Andhra's daily count comes down below 1,000 after 4 months  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in four months, the single-day spike in the state’s Covid-19 caseload was less than 1,000 on Monday. However, there was a marginal decline in the number of samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.

With 11 of the 13 districts each reporting less than 100 new infections, the tally in the State grew by 753 on the day. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, West Godavari (216) and East Godavari (130) were the only two that reported over 100 cases even as other districts altogether contributed 407 to the one-day surge. The spike in Anantapur was the lowest (just four). The overall cases in Guntur districts has now climbed to 71,000.While the state usually tests 60,000-70,000 samples every day, the number of samples tested in the span of 24 hours dropped to 43,000.

Even as the State’s overall Covid-19 count is over 8.54 lakh, 8.30 lakh people have recovered, including over 1,500 more patients in the 24 hours. East Godavari has the highest 5,000 of the total 17,892 active cases, followed by 2,500 in Krishna and over 2,000 in Guntur. Seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest 256 in Kurnool.

On the other hand, 13 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall deaths to 6,881. Two deaths each were reported from Chittoor, Krishna and Vizag; one each from Anantapur, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam did not report any casualty in the 24 hours. Chittoor has the highest 810 deaths while the lowest are from Vizianagaram (233).