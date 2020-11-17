Government committed to protecting temples: Andhra minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has said that the State government is giving top priority to protect ion of temples in the State.The minister inaugurated the extension works of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that the temples in the State are getting Rs 5,000 allowance every month towards Doopa Deepa Naivedyam. He said that the credit for bringing transparency in temple administration should go to the YSRC government.

“During Naidu’s regime, TDP leaders looted temple properties and were involved in several irregularities. They even performed tantrik puja in the temple,” he claimed.As part of the master plan, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple will be renovated and extended at a cost of `4 crore.

The minister said that he prayed to Goddess Kanaka Durga to bestow positive mindset upon the Opposition leaders who could not digest the development works undertaken in the State.

“It’s the YSRC government which is giving equal opportunities to all sections of people. The TDP failed to provide monthly allowance to priests to conduct rituals. Instead of protecting the sentiments of Hindus, they demolished temples without any remorse,” he asserted.

Vellampalli came down heavily on Telugu Desam leaders for making false propaganda against the government.

When asked why the State government issued orders to to celebrate Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati’s birthday in temples across the State, the minister recalled that even the TDP leaders took his blessings when they were in power and clarified that the government has no hidden intention behind issuing orders to celebrate Swamiji’s birthday in temples.

