STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government committed to protecting temples: Andhra minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Vellampalli inaugurates Mallikarjuna Swamy temple extension works, asks TDP to stop indulging in propaganda

Published: 17th November 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has said that the State government is giving top priority to protect ion of temples in the State.The minister inaugurated the extension works of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that the temples in the State are getting Rs 5,000 allowance every month towards Doopa Deepa Naivedyam. He said that the credit for bringing transparency in temple administration should go to the YSRC government. 

“During Naidu’s regime, TDP leaders looted temple properties and were involved in several irregularities. They even performed tantrik puja in the temple,” he claimed.As part of the master plan, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple will be renovated and extended at a cost of `4 crore. 

The minister said that he prayed to Goddess Kanaka Durga to bestow positive mindset upon the Opposition leaders who could not digest the development works undertaken in the State. 

“It’s the YSRC government which is giving equal opportunities to all sections of people. The TDP failed to provide monthly allowance to priests to conduct rituals. Instead of protecting the sentiments of Hindus, they demolished temples without any remorse,” he asserted.

Vellampalli came down heavily on Telugu Desam leaders for making false propaganda against the government.

When asked why the State government issued orders to to celebrate Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati’s birthday in temples across the State, the minister recalled that even the TDP leaders took his blessings when they were in power and clarified that the government has no hidden intention behind issuing orders to celebrate Swamiji’s birthday in temples.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao Andhra temples
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp