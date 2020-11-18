STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra power staff  meet Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, agree to withdraw stir

Regarding EPF to GPF facility, the minister said that modalities will be worked out as per government’s decision. 

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy assuring to resolve the issues raised by AP State Power Employees Joint Action Committee, including withdrawal of police cases and all disciplinary proceedings against the employees, the JAC has agreed to withdraw the protests. Besides constituting committees to look into the human resources-related issues raised by the JAC, the minister clarified once again that the government will not privatise/franchise State power utilities and that APGENCO units will be run by the government itself.

The JAC members, led by chairman P Chandrasekhar, convenor B Sai Krishna, met the minister on Tuesday in the presence of Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli. “APGENCO units will be run and power will be purchased under the power purchase agreements (PPA),” the minister said.  

The department has decided to study the practices in Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat and give recommendations in 60 days regarding direct payment and resolve welfare problems of outsourcing employees in power utilities. Similarly, a committee will be formed to suggest within 30 days a cashless scheme with regard to medical policy for employees. Regarding EPF to GPF facility, the minister said that modalities will be worked out as per government’s decision. 

