Kurnool all set for 12-day Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate

The authorities have set up special tents, dressing rooms, toilets and bathrooms to ensure cleanliness and sanitation. 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 12-day Tungabhadra Pushkaralu set to begin this Friday. The district administration and Kurnool Municipal Corporation have arranged 23 pushkar ghats—10 of which are in Kurnool city, and appointed 350 priests for the smooth conduct of pinda pradanam and other rituals.

Special teams have been formed to monitor the arrangements and facilities during the pushkaram. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, pilgrims would be allowed only by e-ticket system. Also, none would be allowed to take a dip in the Tungabhadra, but a row of showers have been installed at the ghats.A huge yagnasala has been set up at Sankalbagh in the city to perform yagnas during the 12-day event. 

Collector G Veerapandian, superintendent of police K Fakeerappa and KMC chief DK Balaji among others officials are regularly monitoring the arrangements for the past few days. It may be noted the pushkaram is held once in 12 years, and lakhs of pilgrims from across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra take a holy dip in River Tungabhadra. 

Pushkar ghats have been set up in Mantralayam, Naguladinne in Nandavaram mandal, Gundrevula in Kodumur mandal, Sunkesusla and Panchalingala in Kurnool mandal, Kurnool, Nandikotkur rural, and Sangameswaram in Kothapalli mandal. 

The authorities have set up special tents, dressing rooms, toilets and bathrooms to ensure cleanliness and sanitation. This apart, the district administration has also set up temporary hospitals and sheds, traffic controlling lines, swimmers, bus services, cultural events, water and food distribution counters and a central control room.More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of  the event, Fakeerappa said.

No holy dip at ghats
23 ghats arranged for the 
12 day event
No pilgrim will be allowed for holy dip at the ghats
Over 4,000 police personnel deployed for the smooth conduct of the event

