16,516 active coronavirus cases left in Andhra Pradesh as 1,696 recover

With eight districts reporting less than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, the state saw a single-day spike of 1,236 infections on Wednesday. 

Published: 19th November 2020 07:56 AM

The lowest surge of 24 infections was reported from Prakasam, followed by 26 in Kurnool.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With eight districts reporting less than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, the state saw a single-day spike of 1,236 infections on Wednesday. 

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 69,618 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am.  West Godavari continued to report new cases in excess of 200 while four other hotbeds Krishna, East Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor reported less than 200 cases each in the period. The five districts contributed a total of 900 cases to the one-day surge.

The lowest surge of 24 infections was reported from Prakasam, followed by 26 in Kurnool. While Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram once again registered less than 100 positives each, the four Rayalaseema districts reported under 300 cases.

The overall recoveries climbed to 8.33 lakh with another 1,696 patients getting cured. Out of the 16,516 active cases left in the state, six districts each have less than 1,000 of them. East Godavari has the highest 5,143 active cases, and Kurnool the lowest 240. 

Meanwhile, nine more Covid-19 patients succumbed to the disease taking the cumulative deaths to 6,899. Two deaths each were reported from Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari, and one each from Anantapur, East Godavari and Guntur. 

