Implement Telugu as administrative language: Andhra Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda

District Collector A Md Imtiaz suggested the officials to make use of Telugu learning software to improve their knowledge and promised steps to protect the language.

Published: 19th November 2020 07:46 AM

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman of AP Hindi Academy & Official Language Commission with AP Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan.

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman of AP Hindi Academy & Official Language Commission with AP Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad stressed the need for implementation of Telugu as an administrative language. Speaking at a review meeting at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. Lakshmi Prasad said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid emphasis on promotion of Telugu language in a big way.

At present, Telugu is being taught in schools and colleges in the State, but still it is our responsibility to ensure its implementation as an administrative language, he said. He also pointed out that the opposition parties are criticising the Chief Minister for initiating steps to introduce English medium education in government schools in the State, following the representations given by the public during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

He also made it clear that the State government will establish a special Telugu medium school in each mandal and arrange free transportation facility for students. This apart, the government reiterated that Telugu language will be continued on par with English in the newly introducing English medium schools. A detailed report will be submitted to the government after taking suggestions from the members for the implementation of Telugu as an administrative language in the State, he informed.District Collector A Md Imtiaz suggested the officials to make use of Telugu learning software to improve their knowledge and promised steps to protect the language.

