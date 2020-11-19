Stay prepared for possible second COVID-19 wave: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked district collectors to take all precautions in view of the possible second wave of coronavirus.“The entire Europe has been hit by the second wave of Covid-19. In India, the Delhi government is likely to reimpose lockdown in the wake of the second wave. London has been shut down and the United States of America is witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. The second wave is affecting several countries across the globe,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

At the Spandana grievance redressal programme through video-conference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked the district collectors to take all precautionary measures even as the daily positive cases have come down considerably. He pointed out that as schools and colleges are being opened in a graded manner the authorities need to be alert.

Stating that more than 75,000 Covid confirmatory tests are being conducted in the state and there was a decline in the positivity rate, the Chief Minister appreciated the collectors for taking up effective measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Jagan reiterated that any infected person who calls ‘104’ for assistance should be provided with a bed in a government hospital. He also wanted the collectors to see that help desks are set up in all private and government Aarogyasri network hospitals.

“All hospitals under Aarogyasri coverage should have help desks manned by Arogya Mitras, and CCTVs should be installed on the premises before December 10,’’ he said.

The Arogya Mitras should be trained and made aware of their duties and how to assist the patients. On the vacant posts in government hospitals, Jagan said the government had till now filled 9,800 posts.

“Of the 7,700 vacancies which have to be filled at the district level, 5,797 personnel have been recruited and the collectors should take steps to fill the remaining vacancies.”