6.17 acres allotted for superspeciality wing of Ongole Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The proposal for setting up of a superspeciality wing of Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) has gained momentum with the allotment of 6.17 acres of land for it.

District Collector P Bhaskar issued an order on Tuesday, allotting the vacant land behind the GGH for the proposed RIMS superspeciality wing. A proposal for setting up of the superspeciality wing at an estimated cost of `260 crore has already been submitted to the Directorate of Medical Education.

Meanwhile, the GGH authorities are resuming general medical services in a phased manner with the decline in number of Covid cases in Prakasam district. General Out Patient wing and SADAREM services have been resumed.

“We are going to resume all non-Covid medical services one by one. All general surgeries will be resumed at the GGH on November 23. Classes for medical students will resume from November 27,” said Dr D Sreeramulu, GGH Superintendent.