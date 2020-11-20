STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6.17 acres allotted for superspeciality wing of Ongole Government General Hospital

District Collector P Bhaskar issued an order on Tuesday, allotting the vacant land behind the GGH for the proposed RIMS superspeciality wing.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The proposal for setting up of a superspeciality wing of Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) has gained momentum with the allotment of 6.17 acres of land for it. 

District Collector P Bhaskar issued an order on Tuesday, allotting the vacant land behind the GGH for the proposed RIMS superspeciality wing. A proposal for setting up of the superspeciality wing at an estimated cost of `260 crore has already been submitted to the Directorate of Medical Education. 

Meanwhile, the GGH authorities are resuming general medical services in a phased manner with the decline in number of Covid cases in Prakasam district. General Out Patient wing and SADAREM services have been resumed. 

“We are going to resume all non-Covid medical services one by one. All general surgeries will be resumed at the GGH on November 23. Classes for medical students will resume from November 27,” said Dr D Sreeramulu, GGH Superintendent.

