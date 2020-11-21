STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Child care institutes in Andhra Pradesh poorly equipped', reveals audit

Only 53 per cent of CCIs in the State have a counsellor's report or case history of each child, and only 66 per cent have initial reports of interaction with the children.

Published: 21st November 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

child care shelter

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only 9.9 per cent of the 730 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in Andhra Pradesh have a child welfare officer, probation officer or caseworker, as per the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016. This was revealed in the first-ever social audit of CCIs conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

At the national level, 26.3 per cent of CCIs have a child welfare officer, probation officer or caseworker. Further, only 37.7 per cent of CCIs in Andhra Pradesh have counsellors, compared to 52 per cent at the national level. Only 53 per cent of CCIs in the State have a counsellor's report or case history of each child, and only 66 per cent have initial reports of interaction with the children.

Of the 730 CCIs in Andhra Pradesh, 679 are children’s homes, 27 are shelter homes, 10 are observation homes, 12 are specialised adoption agencies, and two are special homes. As much as 92.1 per cent of CCIs are managed by trusts or NGOs, while the remaining 7.9 per cent are run by the government.

A total of 359 of the State's CCIs (that is 49.2 per cent) are funded by international donors (FCRA), while 14 per cent are funded by corporate donors, 13.8 per cent get government aid or grants, 20.3 per cent are funded by national donors, and 29.6 per cent are run on their own resources.

While 61.3 per cent of CCIs in India have a counselling room, in Andhra Pradesh, the corresponding figure is only 47 per cent. Just 18.6 per cent of staff have been trained in rehabilitation and 38.2 per cent in care-giving, compared to 29.4 per cent and 61.8 per cent respectively at the national level.

According to Rule 29(3) of the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016, every CCI must have a written child protection policy. However, 46 per cent of CCIs in the State don’t have one, and of the rest, only 42 per cent adhere to the policy.

 The only solace is that these figures are similar to those at the national level.
As for grievance redressal mechanisms, only 55.3 per cent of CCIs have a regular staff-children interface and 30 per cent have children committees. At the national level, the corresponding figures are 72.8 per cent and 57.5 per cent respectively.

More importantly, only 60 per cent of CCIs have adequate measures to prevent physical/emotional abuse of children that results in mental or physical pain, discomfort or trauma. Only 58 per cent of CCI are subjected to inspections by inspection committees.

High risk of child abuse

Only 60 per cent of CCIs have measures to prevent physical/emotional abuse of children that results in mental or physical pain or discomfort. Only 58 per cent are subjected to inspections by inspection committees

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child Care Institutions National Commission for Protection of Child Rights AP child care homes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp