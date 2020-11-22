Burglars break open bank locker, decamp with Rs 85 lakh in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants broke into the State Bank of India branch at Nadikudi village in Guntur district on Friday night and decamped with Rs 85 lakh cash from a locker. The miscreants made the CCTV cameras defunct after entering the bank and sprinkled chilli powder to ensure that the sniffer dogs do not track them. The SBI branch seems to have become a soft target as it does not have a security guard and a burglar alarm.

The bank staff found the locker opened and cash missing on Saturday. They immediately alerted the higher officials and informed the matter to Guntur rural police. A sniffer dog squad and a forensic team were pressed into service. Special police teams have been formed to nab the burglars. Dachepalli police said the miscreants gained entry into the bank by removing the grill of a window in the rear side using gas cutters. “To avoid being caught, the miscreants turned off the CCTV cameras and sprinkled chilli powder all over the bank premises,” the police said.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni visited the burgled bank branch. He suspected the hand of professional offenders behind the burglary. “The offenders decamped with cash without leaving any clue. Five special police teams have been formed to nab the burglars. We are collecting the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to get some clues pertaining to the bank robbery,” the SP said.

He announced a cash award for those who help the police in their investigation and provide information about the burglars. “Anyone having information about the accused can contact us on phone No. 8866268899,” the SP added.