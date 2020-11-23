Andhra Pradesh CPI leaders decry their house arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna condemned the police putting him and his party activists under house arrest in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday night, while they were proceeding to Polavaram project site.

CPI senior leader Muppalla Nageswara Rao was put under house arrest in Guntur, while another leader Jalli Wilson along with others was confined in Vijayawada. In a press statement, the CPI State secretary questioned if the governance in the State is democratic or dictatorial. “Are we terrorists to be arrested in such a manner at midnight. It is democracy and we have every right to visit wherever we want. The State government is suppressing our genuine rights,” he said, condemning the police action.

Taking serious exception to the house arrest of CPI leaders, who were on their way to Polavaram project, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know if Polavaram project site is a prohibited area.

“Polavaram project works were stalled and welfare of the project displaced is neglected. When opposition parties want to visit the project site, fearing exposure of their neglect, they are resorting to house arrests. Is it democratic? Is it right?” he questioned.