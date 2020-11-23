STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positivity rate slides below 9%; Covid-19 tests nearing one crore-mark 

Eight districts in Andhra Pradesh reported under 100 new cases of coronavirus each in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am.

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight districts in Andhra Pradesh reported under 100 new cases of coronavirus each in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. The lowest one-day spike of just 23 infections was registered in Kurnool. The 1,121 new cases reported on Sunday took the Covid-19 aggregate in the state to 8.62 lakh, out of which only a little over 14,000 cases are active. The positivity rate has now come under nine per cent.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 71,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested past the 96 lakh-mark. The tests per million population have crossed 1.8 lakh.

District-wise, Krishna reported the highest 167 fresh infections followed by 164 in Guntur. Five districts, which reported over 100 new positives, contributed over 700 cases to the overall tally on Sunday.
With the fresh additions, the aggregate has reached 83,000 in Chittoor district, 54,000 in Kadapa and 72,000 in Guntur. 

In the same period, over 1,600 patients were cured from the disease, after which the overall recoveries climbed to 8.41. With the daily recoveries outnumbering new cases consistently, the Covid-19 active caseload has further come down to 14,249; East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur have more than 8,000 active cases each.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 toll rose by 11 to 6,938. Out of the 11 new casualties, two each were reported from Chittoor and Krishna, and one each from East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. Chittoor continues to have the highest number of casualties (822); Vizianagaram has the lowest (234).

14,249 active cases remain in state
The total recoveries now increased to 8,41,026 and the toll to 6,938, leaving 14,249 active cases in the state. After 96.15 lakh total sample tests, the infection positivity rate slid below the nine per cent mark to 8.97 on Sunday

