70% of Andhra's class VIII students attend schools 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The attendance of class 8 students, who thronged schools across the state on Monday after months, stood close to 70 per cent on day one, said Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh. Classes for class 9 and 10 students resumed on November 2 amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement issued here, Suresh said the attendance percentages of class 10 and 9 students were 46.28 per cent and 41.61 per cent on Monday. However, the attendance of class 8 students stood at 69.72 per cent.

As many as 3,96,809 students went to schools against the total enrolment of 5,70,742. District-wise, the attendance percentage was the highest (82.34 per cent) in Guntur, and the lowest (53.14 per cent) in Visakhapatnam.