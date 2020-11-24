STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Abhayam' IoT to protect kids, women in autos, cabs

Once the panic button is pressed, fuel supply to the vehicle will be cut off, and once alerted, the police will come to the rescue of the passenger, the Chief Minister said.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:31 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday virtually launched ‘Abhayam’, a first-of-its-kind Internet of Things (IoT) project to protect women and children in auto rickshaws and taxis in the State. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in the first phase, IoT devices were being installed in 1,000 auto rickshaws in Visakhapatnam on Monday, and by February 2021, they will be installed in 5,000 auto rickshaws and taxis across the State. By July 2021, the number of such vehicles would be 50,000, and by November 2021, the target — 1 lakh vehicles (auto rickshaws and taxis) — will be achieved.

“These IoT devices and mobile apps will have twofold benefits. They will ensure the safety of women and children in auto rickshaws and taxis, and will send a message across that auto rickshaws and taxis in Andhra Pradesh are the safest, even better than cabs operated by companies such as Ola and Uber,” he said.

Jagan further said that on entering an auto rickshaw or taxi, women and children may scan the QR code on the vehicle to get the details of the driver.

Press panic button in auto if you are in trouble

Once they enter the source and destination, an alarm will buzz in the vehicle and at the command control room if the vehicle deviates from the route. Those who do not have smartphones may use the panic button in the auto if they feel it is deviating from the route or suspect any foul play. Once the panic button is pressed, fuel supply to the vehicle will be cut off, and once alerted, the police will come to the rescue of the passenger, the Chief Minister said.

Jagan added that his government is not only striving for economic empowerment by introducing Amma Vodi, Aasara, Cheyutha, house-site distribution and crediting monetary benefits under welfare programmes directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, but also striving to empower women in different aspects. “We brought in legislation for 50 per cent reservation in nominated posts and work. Steps were also taken to ensure political empowerment of women, which is evident from the fact that the State’s home minister and a deputy chief minister are women,” he said.

Asserting that his government gives top priority to the safety of women and children, Jagan said that in the last 17 months several steps were taken in this direction, the foremost being the Disha Bill, which he said stands as a role model to other States.“Disha police stations and separate public prosecutors to deal with such cases have been introduced, and efforts are on to set up special courts to deal with Disha cases. The Disha mobile app will ensure immediate police attention, and police vehicles have been equipped with GPS equipment for this. Women police constables are part of village and ward secretaries, and women police mitras have been introduced. Today, taking another step forward, Abhaya, the first IoT device-based project has been introduced,” he said.

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita asserted that the State government gives top priority to the safety of women. “The Abhayam project is another step to ensure safe travel for women. Andhra Pradesh has become the first State to introduce such projects, and it can be used even by people who don’t have a mobile phone,” she said. Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu was present on the occasion.

