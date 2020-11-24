Ban on online gambling: Andhra govt told to file counter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Monday asked the State government to file a counter by December 6 with respect to the petitions filed challenging its decision to ban online betting in the State.

A couple of private online gaming companies filed petitions in the court seeking amendments to the law brought to ban the online games. When the petition came up for hearing, government pleader C Suman informed the court that the officer responsible to file the counter is presently performing election duties in Bihar and sought three weeks time to file the counter.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi appealed to the court to take up hearing as the government was already given ample time. After hearing both sides, the court posted the matter for further hearing to December 9 and asked the government to file a counter by December 6.