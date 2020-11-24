Andhra: Only 545 coronavirus cases emerge in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Monday witnessed a single-day spike of just 545 Covid-19 cases, thanks to 10 districts recording less than 50 infections each. The significant drop could be due to less number of samples tested in a day. While the state has been testing over 60,000 samples daily on an average, it conducted a little over 47,000 Covid-19 tests in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The highest one-day surge of 117 cases was reported from Guntur district.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, daily recoveries outnumbered new infections yet again, bringing down active cases to around 13,000.

Another 1,390 patients were cured taking the total number of recoveries past 8.42 lakh even as the aggregate stands at 8.62 lakh.

The Godavari districts, which have been recording high number of infections, saw a decline as 76 people in East Godavari and 104 in West Godavari tested positive on the day. The three north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam altogether reported 57 infections even as the four Rayalaseema districts accounted for less than 100 new positives.

District-wise, Kurnool reported the least 10 new infections, followed by 17 in Vizianagaram, and 19 each in Anantapur and Srikakulam districts. Eight districts now have under 1,000 active cases with Kurnool accounting for the lowest 169.

Meanwhile, ten patients succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment. Krishna and Visakhapatnam accounted for two casualties each, and Anantapur, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore one each.