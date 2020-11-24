Srikakulam freedom fighters’ houses to be tourism destinations 

G Ramesh Babu By

SRIKAKULAM: The tourism officials have devised a plan to develop the houses of the freedom fighters in Srikakulam district as tourist places. Tourism department, in collaboration with the INTACT, has started identifying the structures of freedom fighters in the district. The plans is to develop the houses of various freedom fighters including Pullela Shyam Sundar, Sasamana Veera Gunnamma, Garimella Satyannarayana, Dukka Rajanna Reddy, Goutu Lachanna as tourist spots.

“We are planning to elevate the houses of various freedom fighters situated in different parts of the district,” said district tourism officer N Narayana Rao. He told TNIE that the district is registering a good tourists footfall after the development of different tourists spots. The plans are underway to include the houses of the freedom fighters in the district tourism map along with various tourists’ sports. “Besides giving huge publicity to the houses, we will illuminate them on the important days like Independence Day, Republic Day and the birthdays of the freedom fighters,” he added.

As part of tourism development, district tourism officials have taken up several development works. To attract the tourists from other districts and states, beach tourism is promoted in a big way. Two beach resorts at Baruva and Kalingapatnam were constructed. Similarly, Tech Mahindra came forward to construct beach resorts at Kalingpatnam beach at the cost of `100 crore.

Similarly, water falls were developed in Seetamepta, and Mandasa agency areas and an adventure park was constructed at Seetampeta. Similarly, temple tourism was also developed in the district. The renowned Arasavalli Sun temple, Srimukhalingam and Sreekurmam temple besides Salihundam Buddhists monuments in the district register good footfalls daily.