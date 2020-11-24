STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra gears up to face Cyclone Nivar; heavy rains likely in Seema, South coast  

The situation in coastal towns and villages along with low-lying areas are being closely monitored, he said.

Rayalaseema and south coastal districts of Andhra will have heavy to very heavy rains. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh under the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which is expected to cross the North Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra on November 25. The State Disaster Management Agency said parts of Andhra Pradesh might witness heavy rains for the next three days and asked people living in low-lying areas to be on alert. The state administration is gearing up to meet any eventuality and has set up medical teams to tackle any situation.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD Amaravati in-charge S Stella said cyclone Nivar, after making landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram in Tamil Naidu on Wednesday (November 25) afternoon, is likely to move north, north-westwards. 

“Under its impact, Rayalaseema and south coastal districts of the State will have heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rains in one or two places, on November 25 and 26. North Coastal districts will receive heavy to very heavy rains in isolated pockets. Tomorrow (Tuesday), parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains,” she said. 

The IMD advised the farmers to wind up their harvesting operations at the earliest and fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till November 26, as the sea is expected to be rough for the next 3-4 days. Disaster management department special commissioner K Kanna Babu said all the district administrations, particularly those in the southern part of the State, have been put on high alert. The situation in coastal towns and villages along with low-lying areas are being closely monitored, he said. 

Health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar reviewed the situation in the State in view of severe cyclonic storm Nivar and directed the district medical and health officers to entrust a responsible officer for different teams constituted as a precautionary measure.  

As per the health department’s action plan, medical teams consisting of one medical officer, one staff nurse and one MPHA (male) will be available at the identified relief centres round the clock. Sufficient quantities of necessary drugs will be kept ready with teams. 

ANMs and Asha workers will distribute chlorine tablets for pot chlorination in all affected areas. Keeping in view power failure during the storm, working generators and inverters will be kept ready at all health institutions. A minimum two ambulances will be kept ready at Primary Health Centres. Teams of medical personnel will be kept on standby to take care of people rescued on physical trauma and mental trauma. Food vendors will be identified to supply safe drinking water and milk in affected mandals. Pregnant women with due dates within one week will be shifted to nearby health facilities immediately. 

