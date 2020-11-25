STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt pushes for ‘regular and unconditional’ reimbursement for completing Polavaram on time

The Centre has agreed to fund 100 per cent cost of irrigation component to be incurred after April 1, 2014.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram
By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a major hurdle getting cleared following the Polavaram Project Authority’s (PPA) recommendation to the Centre for approving 2017-18 price level for Polavaram Project costs, the State Water Resources Department is now in the process of getting regular and unconditional reimbursements towards the expenditure made by the State. As the availability of funds is critical for completing the works, especially those related to rehabilitation and resettlement of project displaced activities as per the schedule, the State wants to expedite the flow of funds.

It is learnt that the State officials held discussions with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti officials in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, pushing for the clearance of the revised cost estimates (RCE) and seeking release of pending reimbursements. As the clearance of the RCE of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is expected to take time, the State government wants to ensure that there is no delay in the release of funds. Even in the meeting with the PPA held on November 2, in which joint secretary and financial advisor to the Ministry of Jal Shakti Jagmohan Gupta was also present, Special chief secretary (water resources) Aditya Nath Das emphasised that for the revised schedule of completion by April 2022 as agreed, timely reimbursement of expenditure incurred towards the cost of the project was imperative.

According to the officials, about Rs 4,000 crore is available, excluding the costs related to water supply component, for the state to tap as per the 2013-14 price level (Rs 20,398 crore) which was also approved alongside 2017-18 price level (Rs 47,725 crore). If the water supply component is included, roughly Rs 7,000 crore is available. The officials said that the 2013-14 PL was recommended for approval for the very purpose of ensuring release of reimbursements. 

“Until the 2017-18 PL issue, which is now in the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti’s (MoJS) court, is resolved with the Ministry of Finance, we can tap the funds available as per the 2013-14 PL,” a senior official explained. As of November 1, 2020, the Centre, through the PPA, reimbursed Rs 8,507.26 crore as against the Rs 12,530 crore expenditure made by the State after declaration of the PIP as a national project. The total expenditure made, including that made prior to PIP being declared a national project, stands at Rs 17,655.29 crore of which Rs 4,730 crore was spent until April 1, 2014. 

The Centre has agreed to fund 100 per cent cost of irrigation component to be incurred after April 1, 2014. Though national project guidelines state that the cost of water supply component, barring distribution network costs, were included in the project cost, the MoJS will take a call on whether or not to include it in PIP’s funding. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra government Polavaram project PPA
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp