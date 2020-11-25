STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will BJP give Tirupati Lok Sabha seat to Janasena?

Speaking to reporters here earlier, Veerraju said the BJP’s winning streak in the State will begin in Tirupati.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Janasena President Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Amid reports that Janasena is trying to convince its ally BJP to give it a chance to contest the upcoming by-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, BJP State chief Somu Veerraju on Tuesday said a decision on who will contest the bypoll will be taken by Tuesday night. No decision was taken when the last reports came in.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is in New Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders and put forth the proposal to let his party contest the bypoll to Tirupati SC reserved constituency. While Pawan Kalyan’s party is banking on the Kapu vote bank in the segment, the BJP has already started mobilising its cadre in the constituency. 

Speaking to reporters here earlier, Veerraju said the BJP’s winning streak in the State will begin in Tirupati. He stated the people are vexed with both the TDP and the YSRC, and are looking for a change. “The BJP-Jana Sena combination will bring in that change by winning the ensuing Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election,” he predicted.   

“The BJP-led union government gave nearly `1,400 crore for the Tirupati smart city project. It has established world-class educational institutions in the temple city such as IIT, IISER, etc.,” said Veerraju. However, the TDP, which was in power till 2019, and the YSRC are trying to take the credit for the overall development of the temple city,” he alleged.  

Launching a scathing attack on both the TDP and the YSRC, Veerraju noted that both the parties are hand in glove when it comes to corruption, and have done more harm than good ever since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. 

