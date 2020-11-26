STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 districts of Andhra Pradesh record under 100 Covid cases each

Positivity rate declines to 8.83 per cent; state tests total 97.88 lakh samples for coronavirus

Published: 26th November 2020 07:50 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only 831 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the gross to 8,64,674. The lowest one-day spike of just 12 infections was recorded in Prakasam district. 

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 60,726 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. District-wise, Krishna registered the highest number of cases (145) in the period; both Godavari districts saw their infection tallies grow by over 100 each. These three districts reported almost half of the new cases in the state.

Less than 100 people tested positive in the three north coastal districts even as the Rayalaseema districts added 200 cases to the state’s aggregate in the 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries in the period were significantly higher than the one-day spike. Over 1,100 patients getting cured took the cumulative recoveries to 8.45 lakh, and left 12,673 active cases. As many as eight districts have now under 1,000 active cases each with the lowest 169 in Vizianagaram and the highest 4,171 in East Godavari. 

On the other hand, six casualties were reported on Wednesday, of which two were from Krishna, and one each from Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and West Godavari. The overall infection positivity rate declined to 8.83 per cent after 97.88 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.

