Apex committee for GOBAR-dhan projects formed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has begun the process for the construction of GOBAR-dhan plants by identifying implementation agencies, allocation of land and establishing self-sustainable models.On Tuesday, it issued orders constituting the Apex Committee and Advisory Committee for implementation of GOBAR DHAN Plants 2020-21 on pilot basis. Gobardhan Yojna is a Central government scheme for managing and converting cattle dung and solid waste into manure and biogas.

Through the scheme, the government aims to ensure cleanliness in villages and generate energy by converting cattle dung and solid agricultural waste into compost and biogas.Stating that GOBAR-dhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources-dhan) is an integral component of Solid Waste Management (SWM) for ensuring cleanliness in villages by converting bio-waste into biogas, a senior official of the Swachh Andhra Corporation said that this is also useful in providing economic and resource benefits to farmers and households.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is one among the 10 states selected to implement GOBAR-dhan plants, he said Under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBMG), financial assistance will be provided for model GOBAR-dhan projects at the district level to encourage further scaling up of GOBAR-dhan projects at lower levels. WUnder the programme, individual and community level, biogas plants can be constructed, he said. Explaining about the action plan of the State government, he said that technical committees will be formed at district and state levels.

Plans are on to implement one model project at each district after identifying the potential gram panchayats where uninterrupted supply of organic waste is available, preferably near to gaushalas and poultry farms.