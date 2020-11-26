STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP-Jana Sena panel to take a call on Tirupati candidate 

Nadda told us that his party decides to keep Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 26th November 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:56 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A joint committee of leaders from allies BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will be constituted to take a decision on the candidate for the ensuing Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who held discussions with senior BJP leaders in New Delhi for two days, said that they will soon announce the joint candidate for the bypoll. 

Speaking to the media after one-hour long meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda, Pawan said it was decided to constitute a joint committee to decide the candidate. The JSP reportedly urged the BJP leadership to give the party a chance to contest in Tirupati as it had withdrawn from contesting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan said they have attended the meeting on the invitation of Nadda and taken several issues to the notice of the BJP chief  and discussed the Polavaram project and the Amaravati movement. “The BJP and Jana Sena alliance will fight till the last farmer gets justice. It is not my words, these are the words that came out from Nadda. We have brought the corruption taking place in the State to the notice of Nadda,’’ Pawan said.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, who was also present during the deliberations, said the Centre was very clear about Polavaram project and Amaravati issue. “We have requested for early completion of the Polavaram project. He responded positively” he said. Nadda told us that his party decides to keep Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

