District panels to reassess groundwater

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources department approved the proposal to constitute district-level committees for re-assessment of groundwater resources in all the 13 districts.

According to the order (MS 60) issued by special chief secretary (water resources) Adityanath Das on Wednesday, the 14-membered committees will be headed by the respective district collector/joint collector as the chairman and deputy director of ground water department as the member convenor. The remaining members will be from various departments including water resources, planning, agriculture, APTRANSCO, horticulture, forest, industries.

A 23-membered state-level committee under the chairmanship of the special chief secretary (water resources) has already been constituted and the district-level committees are formed to support and coordinate for the submission of the final report by February 28, 2021.